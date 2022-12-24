Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Parliament approves agreement allowing to launch Bayraktar production in Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 3:00 am
Share

Parliament approves agreement allowing to launch Bayraktar production in Ukraine.Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of Baykar company, is pictured at the 30th International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO in Kielce, Poland on Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement on Turkey-Ukraine cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation, and space industries, the Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko said on Dec. 13. The document will allow the construction of a factory in Ukraine to produce Turkish Bayraktar drones.

Two countries’ presidents had signed the agreement on Feb. 3 before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started. The Cabinet of Ministers sent a bill to the Parliament to ratify the agreement in July.

According to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the drones produced at the plant will be equipped with Ukrainian-made engines, and a training center for Ukrainian pilots on operating Bayraktar drones will be created.

Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of the Turkish company Baykar, producing Bayraktar drones, told BBC on Aug. 26 that they “would never” supply drones to Russia and pledged their support for Ukraine.

The manufacturer had previously provided Bayraktars for free to several fundraisers in Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine after they raised money to buy the drones for the Ukrainian army.

Bayraktar is a Turkish strike operational-tactical medium-altitude drone with a long flight duration, which Turkey has been supplying to Ukraine for the past few years.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK