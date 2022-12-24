Over 82,000 Ukrainians have fled to US via state refugee program

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said over 82,000 Ukrainians and their immediate family members have been paroled into the U.S. under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) process.

Under the program, Ukrainians are permitted to stay in the U.S. for two years.

The state body also confirmed the financial suitability of over 177,000 supporters for the U4U process.

Since Russia’s all-out invasion on Feb.24, among the countries that accepted the most refugees from Ukraine were Poland (around 1.5 million people), Germany (1 million), and the Czech Republic (460,000).

According to the UN, almost 8 million Ukrainians, or 20% of the population, have been forced to leave the country because of the war.