Monday, January 16, 2023

OSCE chief visits Borodianka in Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 6:05 pm
North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani visited Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast, at the start of his term as chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). 

Borodianka, a town just 40 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, was massively destroyed when it was occupied by Russian forces at the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. 

“These Russian attacks caused immense suffering for the Ukrainian people and there are no excuses for these actions,” Osmani said. “My thoughts are with those whose lives have been severely disrupted.” 

Osmani also met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia’s missile attack on Dnipro, which killed 40 people on Jan. 14, saying it was “utterly wrong and has no justification.” 

“I call on the Russian Federation to stop this war, withdraw its troops from Ukraine, recommit to the principles of the OSCE and return to diplomacy,” he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
