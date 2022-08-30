Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 30, 2022

externalOne person killed in Russia’s recent attack on Mykolaiv.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 4:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said on Aug. 30 that one more person was alsoinjured. He did not provide details.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok