Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalOmbudsman: Russia illegally deported more than 7,000 Ukrainian children

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 1:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia is making it difficult to return the children and has even simplified its adoption laws. So far, only 51 children have been returned, he shared. “This is also a violation of international law and a vivid example of the fact that the Russian Federation is committing the genocide of the Ukrainian nation,” Lubinets said in an interview with the Voice of America. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok