Official: Ukraine to get first tranche of 18 billion euro aid package this week.

Ukraine is to receive the first, 3 billion euro payment of an 18 billion euro macro-financial assistance package from the EU this week, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

The financing is set to help Ukraine with its “pressing needs” through the stable flow of payments throughout the year.

According to Marri Maasikas, the ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, this will be Ukraine’s first international financial support in 2023.