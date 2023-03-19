Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Official: Court sentences Russian proxy in absentia to 15 years in jail

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 2:06 pm
Share

A Zaporizhzhia court has sentenced Oleksandr Saulenko, head of the illegal Russian occupation administration in the town of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in absentia to 15 years in jail with the confiscation of property, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on March 19. 

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Saulenko joined the pro-Russian Union of Left Forces party, which has never been represented in Ukraine's parliament. The party was banned by a court on June 17, 2022. 

Saulenko led the looting of Ukrainian grain alongside Yeven Balytsky, a former lawmaker from Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the Security Service of Ukraine. 

On March 14, a court in Zaporizhzhia sentenced Mykola Pastushenko, head of the illegal occupation administration in the town of Dniprorudne, in absentia to 10 years in prison with the confiscation of property.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK