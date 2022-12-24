Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Yermak: Ukraine registers nearly 48,000 alleged Russian war crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 5:17 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that the prosecutors registered over 47,900 war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to Yermak, more than 8,400 civilians, including 440 children, were killed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The atrocities we are facing are shocking," he said. "When our law enforcement agencies conducted an exhumation in Izium (Kharkiv Oblast), they found a minor girl who was first raped and then brutally killed. They found a boy whose genitals were cut off before execution. We discover such terrible things every time we liberate a new settlement."

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, reported in early November, that new facts of torture reportedly inflicted by Russian troops on Kherson Oblast residents during the occupation were discovered, including a torture chamber with a separate cell where teenagers were kept. He also said he was “shocked” by the scale of torture Russian forces inflicted on the residents of the recently liberated Kherson during the city’s occupation.

On Nov. 21, Spain announced it would send its police units to Ukraine to assist the country's law enforcement officers "in the investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity."



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: war crimes
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK