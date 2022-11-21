Spanish police to help Ukraine investigate Russian war crimes

Spain will send its police units to Ukraine to assist the country’s law enforcement officers “in the investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity,” according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, cited by CNN.

He added that a training center for the Ukrainian military would open in the Spanish city of Toledo by the end of November under the EU training mission.

The European Union announced the launch of the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine to provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Oct. 17.