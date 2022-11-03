Official: Russian troops step up attacks on civilians in occupied Mariupol, arrest locals.
November 3, 2022 6:47 pm
The Russian forces continue patrolling the city and conducting ID checks, as well as checking residents' houses and personal phones for pro-Ukrainian photos, symbols, or posts on social networks, an adviser to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said on Nov. 3.
The official added that about 15,000 people are currently listed in so-called “filtration,” with a maximum of 30 people being filtered daily. “On average, five out 30 filtered people disappear due to arrests right in the building of occupiers’ police station,” according to Andriushchenko.
