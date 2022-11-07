Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, November 7, 2022

Official: Russian occupying forces strengthen defenses around Mariupol

November 7, 2022 2:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian forces have begun building a line of defense around the occupied city of Mariupol, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor.

Russians are producing anti-tank cement pyramids at abandoned manufacturing sites in the city; they install them on a highway between Mariupol and neighboring Nikolske in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

"Today the trend is to significantly fortify Mariupol," Andriushchenko said on Telegram on Nov. 7.

Some other cement pyramids produced in occupied Mariupol were also transported to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, according to the official.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok