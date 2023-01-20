Official: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 2 people

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Jan. 20 that Russian attacks on two settlements, Antonivka and Novodmytrivka, in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, injured two people, including a 15-year-old boy.

Over the past day, Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 90 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, and drones, killing one person and wounding three, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. The residential areas in the city of Kherson were hit 19 times, said Yanushevych.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation. The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.