Russian attacks across 7 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 6 over past 24 hours

The consequences of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on Jan. 20 morning. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram.

Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine killed five people and wounded six in the past 24 hours, according to local authorities.

Russian forces killed four civilians and injured three in Donetsk Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor, reported on Jan. 20. Two people were killed in Drobysheve, one in Maksymilianivka, and one in Bakhmut. Russia hit at least 20 settlements in the region, damaging nine private houses and a preschool.

On the morning of Jan. 20, the Russian military launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, and the missile fell near a kindergarten, Kyrylenko said later. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 90 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, and drones, killing one person and wounding three, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. The residential areas in the city of Kherson were hit 19 times, said Yanushevych.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram that Russia had attacked more than eight settlements in the region close to the Russian-Ukrainian border with mortars, artillery, and MLRS. The shellings damaged 19 private houses, two highrises, a boarding school, garages, farm buildings, and cars, according to Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces conducted "a record number" of attacks on 21 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the past 24 hours, said Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Regional authorities received 34 reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites. No casualties were reported.

Russian military struck Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast with mortars and dropped explosives from a drone on the border area on Jan. 19, according to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky. He said there were no casualties or damage in the attacks.

Russia also hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast on Jan. 19, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. There were no casualties or damage.

Russian troops attacked nine settlements of Luhansk Oblast, the regional state administration wrote. There was no information on casualties and damage.