Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Official: Russian attack on Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 11, 2023 11:50 pm
Russian forces shelled the city of Marhanets in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Jan. 11, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol district military administration.

The attack injured one local resident, Yevtushenko reported. Nine residential buildings, a greenhouse, eight cars, and a power line were damaged as a result of the shelling, according to the official.

Earlier on Jan. 11, Valentyn Rezhichenko, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor, said that the Russian military hit the Nikopol district two times overnight with heavy artillery, firing at least 10 projectiles at the Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. There were no casualties, he added.

