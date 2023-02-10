Official: Russia launches 3rd wave of cruise missiles at Ukraine
February 10, 2023 10:40 am
The announcement was made on Feb. 10 by Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, who said earlier that 20 Russian cruise missiles were launched in the first wave of Russia’s latest mass missile attack on Ukraine.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.