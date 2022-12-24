Official: Kyiv to go back to having only planned power cuts 'soon'

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleiev said on national TV that Ukraine’s capital may soon cut back on power outages, while the full restoration of the power system will take longer.

According to Panteleiev, soon the city will go back to having only scheduled power cuts, instead of the current emergency ones.

"There were no outages at all last night," Panteleev said. "Now we are having the cuts again, but in small volumes, for up to 25% of the city."

Emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv after Russia's latest mass attack that caused blackouts across the country on Nov. 23. It was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, following the ones on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

As of Nov. 29, Ukraine suffered from a 30% electricity shortage.