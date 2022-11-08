Official: First Russian ships with military gear entered Mariupol port

Building materials, medicines for military hospitals, and several hundred sets of military uniforms have been brought to the occupied city of Mariupol through its port for the first time, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor.

Andriushchenko also said the Russian forces are massively recruiting factory workers for the so-called "business trip" to Kherson Oblast, however, there is a risk that, in this way, they could be illegally drafted into the Russian army.