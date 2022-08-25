Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 25, 2022

externalOfficial: Explosions heard in Kyiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 4:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported that explosions have been heard in Vyshhorodskyi District.Emergency services are already working on the scene. No further information was provided.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.
Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok