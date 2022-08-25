Official: Explosions heard in Kyiv Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 4:19 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported that explosions have been heard in Vyshhorodskyi District.Emergency services are already working on the scene. No further information was provided.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us