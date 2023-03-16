Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Official: Explosion reported at Russian ammunition depot in occupied Mariupol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 11:27 am
An explosion allegedly occurred at a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, earlier on Feb. 24, reported Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol. 

Andriushchenko said, citing a local resistance group, that the depot was destroyed. The official did not provide further details. 

On the morning of Feb. 25, Andriushchenko also said explosions were heard in near Yalta and Yurivka, the villages near Mariupol. According to him, numerous Russian troops had been temporarily stationed there. 

Earlier on Feb. 23, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said that the area of Russian-occupied Mariupol was "no longer completely unreachable" for Ukrainian forces. 

Earlier the same day, the city council reported three explosions in Mariupol with "a high probability" of hitting the area where Russian troops had been temporarily stationed. 

Mariupol, located on the Azov Sea in Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since May 2022, following a three-month-long siege that destroyed most of the city.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

