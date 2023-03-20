Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, March 20, 2023

Local administration: Drone shot down north of Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 20, 2023 5:31 pm
A drone was detected and shot down north of Kyiv during an air raid siren on March 20, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the administration, thanked Ukraine's air defense for their work and reminded local residents to always heed the warning of the air raid siren and seek shelter. 

The update does not specify that it was a drone launched by Russia, but drones have been repeatedly used as a part of Russia's arsenal in its attacks against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

