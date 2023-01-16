Official: Collaborator killed in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Oleksii Kichyhin, the head of the illegal Russian-installed occupying authorities in Ukraine’s Berdiansk, was killed in an explosion, the head of Berdiansk’s city military administration, Viktoria Halitsyna, told Suspilne media outlet.

Several explosions were reported in occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Jan. 16.

“Russian air defense tried but failed,” Halitsyna said.

On Jan. 13, three powerful explosions were reported near an air base in occupied Berdiansk.

Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported that a car used by Kichyhin was blown up, although he survived.