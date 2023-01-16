Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 16, 2023

Official: Collaborator killed in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 11:37 pm
Share

Oleksii Kichyhin, the head of the illegal Russian-installed occupying authorities in Ukraine’s Berdiansk, was killed in an explosion, the head of Berdiansk’s city military administration, Viktoria Halitsyna, told Suspilne media outlet. 

Several explosions were reported in occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Jan. 16. 

“Russian air defense tried but failed,” Halitsyna said. 

On Jan. 13, three powerful explosions were reported near an air base in occupied Berdiansk. 

Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported that a car used by Kichyhin was blown up, although he survived.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK