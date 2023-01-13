Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 13, 2023

Explosions reported in Berdiansk, occupation government official's car allegedly blown up.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 13, 2023 9:04 pm
Three powerful explosions were reported on Jan. 13 near an air base in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Viktoria Halitsina, head of the city military administration, told Suspilne television. 

A fire broke out at the site of the explosions, she said.

"At this time, there is no confirmed information about damage to the Russian equipment," Halitsina said. "We hope there is (damage) because the fire is large, very large."

Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported that a car used by Alexei Kichigin, head of Berdiansk's illegal Russian occupation administration, had been blown up. He was not injured, according to RIA Novosti.

