NYT: Ukrainian forces shift strategy, slow Russian advance
August 14, 2022 8:42 am
According to the New York Times, Ukraine has managed to exhaust Russian forces’ combat potential, slowed their advance in the east, and created new vulnerabilities in the south. NYT notes that an increasingly large arsenal of long-range Western weapons, as well as the help of Ukrainian partisans, has allowed Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian-controlled territory and disrupt critical supply lines.