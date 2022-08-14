Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNYT: Ukrainian forces shift strategy, slow Russian advance

This item is part of our running news digest

August 14, 2022 8:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the New York Times, Ukraine has managed to exhaust Russian forces’ combat potential, slowed their advance in the east, and created new vulnerabilities in the south. NYT notes that an increasingly large arsenal of long-range Western weapons, as well as the help of Ukrainian partisans, has allowed Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian-controlled territory and disrupt critical supply lines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
