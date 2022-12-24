NYT: Intelligence chief Budanov says no intelligence points to imminent threat from Belarus

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate, said in an interview with the New York Times that Russia has tried to raise alarms in the Ukrainian army by loading its soldiers on trains that bring them toward Belarus’s border with Ukraine.

"The Soviet Union employed similar tactics during World War II, sending soldiers on useless train rides to imitate attacks or retreats," Budanov added. In Belarus, one train loaded with Russian soldiers stopped recently for half a day near Ukraine’s border, then returned with all the soldiers aboard, Budanov said, calling it a “carousel.”

Budanov said the threat of a renewed Russian invasion from Ukraine's northern border with Belarus still cannot be ruled out: “It would be wrong to discount this possibility,” he added, “but also wrong to say we have any data confirming it exists.”