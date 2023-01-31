Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Norway's 5-year aid package for Ukraine to be revealed on Feb. 7.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 11:34 pm
Norway will reveal its five-year plan to support Ukraine with billions of kroner on Feb. 7, according to Norwegian publication Vårt Land.

In 2023, this aid will be evenly split between military and civilian assistance, including for reconstruction. 

Norway also plans to provide a grant to minimize the war's impact on the countries of the Global South - such as high food and electricity costs.

Norway may provide some of its German-made Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine as well, after Germany gave permission for other countries to do so last week. 

