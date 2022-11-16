Navy: Russia keeps over 100 Kalibr cruise missiles in Black, Caspian, Mediterranean seas
November 16, 2022 3:22 pm
According to Ukraine’s navy on Nov. 16, Russia has eight ships with up to four Kalibr missiles stationed in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 10 Russian ships equipped with 76 Kalibr missiles. In the Caspian Sea, Russia has three missile carriers with 24 Kalibr missiles.
