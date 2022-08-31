Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 31, 2022

externalNaftogaz succeeds in postponing most Eurobond payments until 2026.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022 11:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Ukrainian state energy company, 77% of investors agreed to delay €600 million of loans for two years after the original 2024 deadline, The remaining €90 million will be repaid by 2024.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok