Naftogaz succeeds in postponing most Eurobond payments until 2026.
August 31, 2022 11:03 pm
According to the Ukrainian state energy company, 77% of investors agreed to delay €600 million of loans for two years after the original 2024 deadline, The remaining €90 million will be repaid by 2024.
