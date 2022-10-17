Moldovan FM: Russian missiles targeting Ukraine violate Moldova's airspace.
October 10, 2022 1:28 pm
“Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova’s airspace,” Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Oct. 10. Popescu said he has called for Russia's ambassador to be "summoned to provide an explanation."Popescu added that Moldova condemns "Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine."
