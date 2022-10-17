Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMoldovan FM: Russian missiles targeting Ukraine violate Moldova's airspace.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 10, 2022 1:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova’s airspace,” Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Oct. 10. Popescu said he has called for Russia's ambassador to be "summoned to provide an explanation."Popescu added that Moldova condemns "Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine."

