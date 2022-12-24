Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ministry worsens Ukraine's GDP forecast amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 2, 2022 10:34 pm
Ukraine's GDP is expected to drop as much as 32-33.5% this year due to Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Dec. 2

"It is absolutely obvious that the macroeconomic forecast should be adjusted (amid the attacks on the energy sector)," she said at a briefing. 

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. 

According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime. 

Russia launched its latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing civilians and damaging critical energy infrastructure, which caused blackouts across the country. 

Even before the latest waves of attacks, in early October, the Economy Ministry reported that Ukraine's GDP had dropped by 30% in 9 months. 

Russia's full-scale war and the weather, which has been rainy and affected the harvest in some regions, were critical reasons for the decrease in the first three quarters of 2022, according to the ministry.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
