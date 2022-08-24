Minister unveils plans to develop Crimea post-liberation
August 24, 2022 7:59 am
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the government, together with the Kyiv School of Economics, has developed a strategy for the reconstruction and reintegration of the peninsula.The minister said that one of Ukraine’s main goals is to make Crimea, as well as the rest of Ukraine, part of the Trans-European Transport Network.
