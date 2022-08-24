Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 24, 2022 7:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the government, together with the Kyiv School of Economics, has developed a strategy for the reconstruction and reintegration of the peninsula.The minister said that one of Ukraine’s main goals is to make Crimea, as well as the rest of Ukraine, part of the Trans-European Transport Network.

The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
