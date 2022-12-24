Minister: Ukraine to receive over 10,000 Starlink systems in coming months

In the coming months, Ukraine will receive more than 10,000 Starlink satellite internet systems from Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) to help counter the consequences of the Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure that cause power outages across the country, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with Bloomberg.

These devices will be sent to Ukraine in the coming months, according to Fedorov.

“SpaceX and (Elon) Musk quickly react to problems and help us,” he said, adding that he spoke with the SpaceX CEO directly. “Musk assured us he will continue to support Ukraine. When we had a powerful blackout, I messaged him on that day, and he momentarily reacted and has already delivered some steps. He understands the situation.”

SpaceX’s Starlink network consists of satellites that transmit high-speed internet service to Starlink antennas installed on the ground. They have played a key role in maintaining communication during blackouts by offering an alternative to overloaded mobile broadband. The terminals have provided communications for the Ukrainian military, as well as energy, telecommunications, healthcare, and agricultural facilities in the country.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine has so far received about 22,000 Starlink antennas since the start of the full-scale invasion.