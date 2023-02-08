Minister: Germany will give Ukraine more missiles, Gepard vehicles this month.

Germany will supply Ukraine with more guided missiles, five Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and five Pioneer Panzer 2A1 Dachs combat support vehicles by the end of February, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit to Kyiv, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Feb. 7.

Five Biber bridge-laying vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine in March, he said.

The defense ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany also issued a joint statement on Feb. 7, saying that the three countries would provide Ukraine with at least 100 Leopard 1 battle tanks.

Ukraine will receive 20 to 25 Leopard 1 tanks by the summer, and 80 tanks by the end of the year, according to Pistorius.

In January the German government also approved the delivery of more modern Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Previously the German government had been reluctant to approve tank deliveries but eventually succumbed under pressure from the media and allies.



