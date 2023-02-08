Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Minister: Germany will give Ukraine more missiles, Gepard vehicles this month.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 5:33 pm
Germany will supply Ukraine with more guided missiles, five Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and five Pioneer Panzer 2A1 Dachs combat support vehicles by the end of February, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit to Kyiv, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Feb. 7. 

Five Biber bridge-laying vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine in March, he said. 

The defense ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany also issued a joint statement on Feb. 7, saying that the three countries would provide Ukraine with at least 100 Leopard 1 battle tanks. 

Ukraine will receive 20 to 25 Leopard 1 tanks by the summer, and 80 tanks by the end of the year, according to Pistorius. 

In January the German government also approved the delivery of more modern Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.  

Previously the German government had been reluctant to approve tank deliveries but eventually succumbed under pressure from the media and allies.  


The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

