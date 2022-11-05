Military: Russian troops tried to break Ukraine’s defense in 4 regions on Nov. 5
November 6, 2022 12:03 am
Russian forces attempted to break Ukraine’s defense lines 40 times in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Nov. 5, according to the Ukrainian military.
Over 120 Russian troops were killed during the hostilities on this day.
The heaviest hostilities are ongoing in the Siversk, Avdiivka, and Bakhmut directions, the report said.
