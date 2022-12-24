Media: Russian transport aircraft visit China en masse, fuel speculation on military supplies.

Russian An-124 transport aircraft have visited China nine times over the past week, with some of them turning off their flight tracking devices, Defense Express, a Ukrainian military news site, reported on Nov. 27, citing videos published online.

Chinese commentators claimed that military equipment, bulletproof vests, helmets, and military clothing could be inside the planes, according to Defense Express.

Defense Express suggested that this could be evidence of Russia importing military equipment from China as it struggles to make progress on the battlefield in Ukraine.

China has previously denied providing weapons to Russia.

There were media reports that Russia had allegedly asked China for weapons but they remain unconfirmed.