Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Media: EU to extend refugee status for Ukrainians for 1 more year

October 10, 2022 6:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, said that Ukrainians who return home will be able to retain their EU protection status should they have to suddenly flee again, as quoted by media outlet EUObserver.

The one-year extension until March 2024 offers Ukrainian the possibility to work, go to school, and access health care in any EU member state where they fled Russia’s war. Ukrainianswill not access any special EU or member state social benefits while in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok