Media: EU to extend refugee status for Ukrainians for 1 more year

Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, said that Ukrainians who return home will be able to retain their EU protection status should they have to suddenly flee again, as quoted by media outlet EUObserver.



The one-year extension until March 2024 offers Ukrainian the possibility to work, go to school, and access health care in any EU member state where they fled Russia’s war. Ukrainianswill not access any special EU or member state social benefits while in Ukraine.