Sunday, January 22, 2023

Mayor: Russians shell residential area in occupied town in Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 8:47 pm
Yevhen Ryshchuk, mayor of the town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, said on Jan. 22 that Russian troops had shelled the town several times, damaging a school. 

As a result of the explosions, windows of nearby buildings were shattered. No casualties were reported. 

In late December, a woman was killed as a result of Russia's shelling of the town, the mayor reported

Russian troops have also been launching attacks on Kherson since Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

