Mayor: Russian shelling destroys grain elevator in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast
September 4, 2022 2:11 pm
According to Ochakiv Deputy Mayor Oleksii Vaskov, several thousand tons of grain were destroyed by Russian shelling in the coastal village. No casualties were reported, but numerous residential buildings were damaged.
