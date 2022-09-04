Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Russian shelling destroys grain elevator in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 2:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ochakiv Deputy Mayor Oleksii Vaskov, several thousand tons of grain were destroyed by Russian shelling in the coastal village. No casualties were reported, but numerous residential buildings were damaged.

