August 16, 2022 6:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces have set up mobile checkpoints in the center of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to try to identify Ukrainian partisans, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said in a televised address on Aug. 15, reports Hromadske. According to Fedorov, Russian forces are also pressuring local teachers and threatening to take away parental rights should they not send their children to school, which will likely follow a Russian curriculum. 

