externalMayor: Russia to force citizenship on residents in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Oct. 30

October 28, 2022 6:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast will “automatically” receive Russian citizenship, according to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Oct. 28. Fedorov said locals largely refused to accept Russian passports in August and now Russia is threatening them with forced mobilization. Russia’s “decrees, propaganda, and efforts are worthless,” Fedorov said. “They do not have any legal consequences.”

