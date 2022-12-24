Mayor: Explosion reported in occupied Melitopol
December 23, 2022 2:21 pm
Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Dec. 23, citing local witnesses, that a car used by Russian forces exploded in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Russian proxies in the region wrote that two employees of Russian special services were injured after a car exploded in the city. Located in southeastern Ukraine, Melitopol has been occupied by Russia since March.
