Thursday, March 16, 2023

Mayor: 2 injured in Russian missile attack in Khmelnytsky

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 1:10 pm
A Russian missile struck a residential area in the western city of Khmelnytsky on Feb. 18, injuring two civilians, Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said. 

At least ten residential buildings and three educational facilities were damaged, Symchyshyn said on television, as quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. 

All the injured people have been hospitalized. 

Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said Russian missiles had also been detected in the sky close to the Pivdennoukrainska Nuclear Power Plant in Mykolaiv Oblast. 

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defense downed two out of the four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched on Feb. 18. 

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been Russia's primary weapons in attacking Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. 

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that Russia is close to running out of its stockpile but added that it can still continue to produce 20 Kalibrs per month. 

Russia boasted in December that it would never run out of these missiles. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

