Marchenko: Ukraine advances 12 kilometers south, liberates 500 square kilometers
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 11:15 pm
Major General Dmytro Marchenko said Ukrainian forces have liberated 13 communities in southern Ukraine. Marchenko also said Russian forces have been instructed to hold discussions with Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine.
