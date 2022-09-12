Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Marchenko: Ukraine advances 12 kilometers south, liberates 500 square kilometers

September 12, 2022
Major General Dmytro Marchenko said Ukrainian forces have liberated 13 communities in southern Ukraine. Marchenko also said Russian forces have been instructed to hold discussions with Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine.

