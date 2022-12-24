Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Lithuania’s President: Belarus' offer to transport Ukrainian grain is a trap

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 10, 2022 6:21 pm
Share

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on Twitter on Dec. 10 that Belarus' offer to transport Ukrainian grain through its territory to Lithuania is just another attempt to escape sanctions because Ukrainian grain already travels through Poland and other countries to Baltic ports.

“It is a trap. Let’s not fall into it,” Nauseda said.

Belarus told the UN that it would allow the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a UN spokesman said on Dec. 10. 

Belarus also asked to be allowed to export its fertilizer products currently under Western sanctions. Ukraine did not agree to the proposal.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK