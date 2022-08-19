Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas said in a comment to Baltic News Service that the location of the missiles didn’t increase danger levels, especially as the Russian arsenal in Kaliningrad has been depleted due to war in Ukraine. Earlier today, Russia has relocated MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles to Chkalovsk airfield located in the city of Kaliningrad, which borders Lithuania and Poland. “The nominal danger that Russia presents for its neighbors always remains but the threat level didn’t increase from this,” he said.