Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalLithuanian minister: Kinzhal missiles in Kaliningrad do not increase danger levels for Lithuania

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 5:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas said in a comment to Baltic News Service that the location of the missiles didn’t increase danger levels, especially as the Russian arsenal in Kaliningrad has been depleted due to war in Ukraine. Earlier today, Russia has relocated MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles to Chkalovsk airfield located in the city of Kaliningrad, which borders Lithuania and Poland. “The nominal danger that Russia presents for its neighbors always remains but the threat level didn’t increase from this,” he said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok