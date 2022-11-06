Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Kyiv to have emergency blackouts on Nov. 7 due to shortage of electricity.

November 6, 2022 11:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said that the electricity shortages would be 32% more than expected. “It's a lot and it's a force majeure,” he said. 

Blackouts will be longer than outlined in the official blackout schedules for Nov. 7, and outages can start “from the morning," he said. 

According to the state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo, blackouts are scheduled in Kyiv and 7 Ukrainian oblasts: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava.

