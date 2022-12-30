Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, December 30, 2022

Kyiv approaches 700 hours of air alerts since full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 6:56 pm
Share

Kyiv spent almost 700 hours in a state of air alert in 2022, according to the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Popko. That equals 29 days.

He said it was "the scariest year in the city's history as the capital of independent Ukraine."

According to Popko, Kyiv endured 52 air strikes, which demolished more than 600 buildings, significantly damaged critical infrastructure and killed 120 residents, including five children. Another 495 were wounded, including 30 children. The air alert siren has sounded in the city 638 times.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK