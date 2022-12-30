Kyiv approaches 700 hours of air alerts since full-scale invasion
December 30, 2022 6:56 pm
Kyiv spent almost 700 hours in a state of air alert in 2022, according to the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Popko. That equals 29 days.
He said it was "the scariest year in the city's history as the capital of independent Ukraine."
According to Popko, Kyiv endured 52 air strikes, which demolished more than 600 buildings, significantly damaged critical infrastructure and killed 120 residents, including five children. Another 495 were wounded, including 30 children. The air alert siren has sounded in the city 638 times.
