Kuleba: Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure part of genocide effort against Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a video address on Nov. 1 that there are legal grounds to consider Russia's mass attacks on vital public infrastructure as part of its genocide effort against Ukraine.



Kuleba cited the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying that it clearly indicates that "the deliberate influence on the living conditions of a certain group with the aim of its physical destruction, in part or in whole, is genocide."

"Their (Russian) officials, TV presenters openly admit that their goal is to 'freeze' Ukrainian cities... Deliberate Russian strikes against the civilian critical infrastructure of Ukraine are war crimes. Given their systematic nature, and the comments accompanying it by Russian propaganda and officials, these strikes should be considered part of the genocide of the Ukrainian people."



