Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, November 1, 2022

Kuleba: Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure part of genocide effort against Ukraine

November 1, 2022 7:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a video address on Nov. 1 that there are legal grounds to consider Russia's mass attacks on vital public infrastructure as part of its genocide effort against Ukraine.

Kuleba cited the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying that it clearly indicates that "the deliberate influence on the living conditions of a certain group with the aim of its physical destruction, in part or in whole, is genocide."

"Their (Russian) officials, TV presenters openly admit that their goal is to 'freeze' Ukrainian cities... Deliberate Russian strikes against the civilian critical infrastructure of Ukraine are war crimes. Given their systematic nature, and the comments accompanying it by Russian propaganda and officials, these strikes should be considered part of the genocide of the Ukrainian people."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok