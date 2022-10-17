Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKazakhstan won't issue residency permits to Russians without Kremlin approval.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 6:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kazakhstan's parliament speaker Maulen Ashimbaev said on Sept. 22 that the country wouldn't deliver permanent residence permits to Russians without the Kremlin's agreement. Some Russians began leaving for Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, where Russians can enter without visas, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial "partial mobilization" on Sept. 21.

