Kazakhstan won't issue residency permits to Russians without Kremlin approval.
September 22, 2022 6:41 pm
Kazakhstan's parliament speaker Maulen Ashimbaev said on Sept. 22 that the country wouldn't deliver permanent residence permits to Russians without the Kremlin's agreement. Some Russians began leaving for Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, where Russians can enter without visas, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial "partial mobilization" on Sept. 21.
