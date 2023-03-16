Japan sanctions head of concern Kalashnikov, Rosbank

Japan introduced additional sanctions against 39 Russian individuals, including the head of Russian weapons maker Concern Kalashnikov, 73 Russian companies, and Rosbank, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement published on Feb. 28.

The list also includes nine Russian proxies in eastern and southern Ukraine "who are considered to be directly involved" in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and occupation of Ukrainian territories.

In particular, the list of sanctioned individuals includes Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Viktor Goremykin, head of Russian weapons maker Concern Kalashnikov Alan Lushnikov, and employees of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The sanctions also targeted the Kremlin-controlled private mercenary Wagner Group, Rosbank, and institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The sanctioned individuals will be subject to asset freezes by Japan's Foreign Ministry, the statement read.