Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Japan sanctions head of concern Kalashnikov, Rosbank

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 28, 2023 5:38 am
Share

Japan introduced additional sanctions against 39 Russian individuals, including the head of Russian weapons maker Concern Kalashnikov, 73 Russian companies, and Rosbank, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement published on Feb. 28. 

The list also includes nine Russian proxies in eastern and southern Ukraine "who are considered to be directly involved" in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and occupation of Ukrainian territories. 

In particular, the list of sanctioned individuals includes Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Viktor Goremykin, head of Russian weapons maker Concern Kalashnikov Alan Lushnikov, and employees of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The sanctions also targeted the Kremlin-controlled private mercenary Wagner Group, Rosbank, and institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences. 

The sanctioned individuals will be subject to asset freezes by Japan's Foreign Ministry, the statement read. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK