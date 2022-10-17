Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalISW: Russia may attempt to reframe invasion of Ukraine as 'counterterrorism operation'

September 28, 2022 5:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that Russian officials may try to justify their occupation of soon-to-be-annexed Ukrainian territory as a “counterterrorism operation.” Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said on Sept. 26 that Russian officials may temporarily shut down the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant while conducting their "counterterrorism operations" in newly-annexed territories, citing a Russian federal law that allows for the suspension of radiological facilities during counterterrorism efforts. 

